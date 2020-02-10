Dean Henderson targets England No.1 shirt and drops hint about Manchester United future

Dean Henderson says he wants to be England's first-choice goalkeeper at Euro 2020.

The Sheffield United goalkeeper is enjoying an excellent season as Chris Wilder's side mount an unlikely push for the top four.

A 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday moved the Blades to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

And the on-loan Manchester United shot-stopper says he has international ambitions despite currently being uncapped at senior level.

“Hopefully I can nail down a place in the Euros squad first,” he said when asked if he had his eye on the starting spot between the sticks.

“Being ambitious like I am, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, I’ve got my eyes on the shirt.

“I’ve just got to keep performing, keep doing well and hopefully get an opportunity because you can’t prove anything without an opportunity, then see where we are in the summer.

“Obviously there are three great goalkeepers. We’ve got a great group and it’s going to be a great battle for the shirt.

“Hopefully towards the summer it could be very interesting to see who gets the nod.”

Henderson also spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane, having previously embarked on temporary spells at Stockport, Grimsby and Shrewsbury.

But despite his success elsewhere, the 22-year-old hopes to one day return to Old Trafford as the club's No.1.

“The big dream is to play for Manchester United one day," he told the Kelly & Wrighty Show.

“I’ve always had that dream throughout my life so until that’s accomplished I’ll never think I’ve made it.

“Even if I play for them once I won’t think I’ve made it. I need to play for them 500 times, 300 times, whatever it is, then you can turnaround at the end of your career and say, ‘I made it, I did what I set out to do’.”

