Debuchy obsessed by World Cup dream

France won the tournament in 1998 on home soil and lost the 2006 final to Italy on penalties, but disappointed in the 2010 edition as they were eliminated in the group stage.

Didier Deschamps' men came from behind to beat Ukraine 3-2 on aggregate in a play-off after finishing second behind Spain in qualifying to ensure their place in the 2014 finals.

And Newcastle United defender Debuchy insists that France, who will face Honduras, Switzerland and Ecuador in Group E, feel they can win this year's World Cup.

"My goal is to go to the World Cup," Debuchy told Telefoot. "It is all I think of.

"We believe (France can win the World Cup)."

Debuchy will likely have to compete with Arsenal's Bacary Sagna for a place in Deschamps' starting XI.

But the 28-year-old insists there is no rivalry between himself and the former Auxerre man.

"We got along very well," Debuchy added.

"We are heading in the same direction."