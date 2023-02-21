Declan Rice agrees terms with Arsenal ahead of summer switch – report

Declan Rice will join Arsenal at the end of the season, with five-year deal agreed between the Gunners and the England international.

That is according to media outlet Football Insider, who claim Rice will be paid £200,000-a-week at the Emirates Stadium, a huge rise on his current £60,000-a-week terms at West Ham United.

Rice is said to be desperate to join the Gunners at the end of the current season, with his desire to play Champions League football, as well as his respect for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, the key reasons behind his decision.

Over the past three seasons, Rice has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, as well as a cornerstone of Gareth Southgate's England team. Rice's intelligent reading of the game, calmness in possession and physicality have made him one of the most highly-touted players in European football.

This summer, Rice will have just 12 months remaining on his West Ham deal, meaning the club may be forced to cash in on their prize asset or risk losing him for free in 2024. It is thought that a bid of around £70 million would be enough to secure a cut-price deal to bring the 24 year old to the Emirates.

At Arsenal, Rice would provide a world-class midfield option for Arteta, and would most likely be paired at the base of midfield with Thomas Partey. Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table, though failure to qualify for the Champions League would likely scupper their chances of securing Rice, who is also target for the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.