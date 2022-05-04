Defender Jonny Evans would be happy to see out his career with Leicester

Defender Jonny Evans is happy to see out his career at Leicester and thinks he can have several more years at the top, providing he can stay injury-free.

The 34-year-old is out of contract next summer but still has the faith of Brendan Rodgers, who is primed to hand him a shirt in the Foxes’ Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against Roma on Thursday.

Evans has been hit by two serious injuries in the last year so he is reluctant to say how long he has left.

But whatever time that is, he wants it to be at the King Power Stadium.

“Definitely. I’ve been really happy here,” he said at the prospect of signing a new contract.

“There’s nothing about this place that wouldn’t make you want to stay here and play football.

“I think one thing I have realised is how quickly things can change and sometimes one injury at a certain time of your career can change all that.

“Sometimes, a little injury can put an end to your career. It’s the psychological side to it more than anything. I’ve had two injuries now that have kept me out for three or four months at a time.

“I found it difficult mentally coming back from those and to try to get your fitness back up and get to a level where you’re competing.

“I’ve been fortunate that the manager here has given me time to do that and accelerated me in a way that’s allowed me to get back into the team quickly.”

Evans and his Leicester team-mates can put themselves one win from a European trophy if they get through against Roma in a tie that is finely balanced at 1-1 following last week’s first leg.

Any trophy should not be sniffed at, but it remains to be seen how much prestige winning the inaugural third-tier European competition will hold.

Rodgers said he did not know what the competition was before entering after their Europa League exit but they have had to beat Rennes and PSV to get to this stage.

If they were to beat Roma then either Marseille or Feyenoord would be waiting for them in the final so it would hardly be a run through the backwaters of European football.

Evans said: “It’s a difficult one because nobody has ever won the competition because it’s the first year so it’s very hard to gauge how it’s going to be received.

“Whenever we sat down in the canteen one day after training to watch the draw and saw the list of teams that had gone up we were all looking thinking there were some unbelievable names in there.

“I remember looking thinking I would love one of the Dutch teams and obviously we got PSV and then you’ve got teams like Roma in there. It was amazing when you looked at the board.

“I think the manager used that moment to get us all together and watch the draw and we all watched it together and it kind of made us realise that this is a competition that will be fantastic if we go all the way.”