Defensive team-mates encourage Vertonghen

The Belgium international arrived at White Hart Lane earlier this month, having joined from Eredivisie outfit Ajax.

Vertonghen has played with three defensive partners during pre-season in his first three encounters as a Spurs player.

The centre-back believes that he is capable of forging a good understanding with each of his team-mates ahead of the new campaign.

"We have to create a good feeling so we can trust each other," Vertonghen told reporters. "We are working on it in training and in the games as we try to find a good partnership.

"I've played with Michael Dawson, with William Gallas and now Younes Kaboul. They're great defenders and I'm learning from them."

Vertonghen is eager to improve his fitness ahead of his first year in English football as he looks to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League.

He added: "These games are important as I have to be fit for the Premier League. It's going to be very different to the Dutch league.

"You have to be fitter and that is why I'm working so hard on it. I'm training every day and doing my best and I hope I can play a full season."