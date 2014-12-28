Defiant Irvine confident in West Brom turnaround

Albion suffered their 10th Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday and their third in a row following a 2-0 loss at Stoke City.

Irvine's men - who are one point above the bottom three - actually looked the more dangerous of the two sides for long periods of the game, but the visitors were unable to capitalise on their chances.

Stoke ultimately ran out winners thanks to Mame Biram Diouf's second-half brace, heaping further pressure on Irvine.

But Irvine is convinced that he and his players can produce an upturn in fortunes as he again faces intense speculation regarding his future.

"I believe that I am [able to turn West Brom's fortunes around]," he said following the Britannia Stadium setback.

"I think the players believe we all are as well.

"I want to carry on. I want to still do this job and I want to turn it around. That's not going to change. But as I said, it is other people who make decisions as far as that is concerned.

"We're all in this together. The players, the staff – the staff are great.

"When you hear players saying that they are letting the staff down, that proves they are behind right them.

"I've got to get on with it. There's no other choice, is there?

"It's one of those situations where I can make changes to try and help things and you hope they work.

"Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't."