Defiant Mihajlovic vows to fight on at Milan

Under-pressure coach Sinisa Mihajlovic claims he would resign if there were divisions among his AC Milan squad.

Milan's mediocre season continued on Wednesday with a 1-0 defeat to Bologna as sections of the home crowd at San Siro voiced their disapproval at the team's performance.

Mihajlovic has vowed to fight on amid reports he could have just two games to save his job.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Roma in Serie A, Mihajlovic denied suggestions there are rifts within the camp and stated his future is a decision for the club's hierarchy.

"The club is always behind us and close to us. We as a team are united and we always do our job, giving our all," he told reporters.

"There are cases when a change in coach goes well and others where it doesn't. I have never resigned, but I would be the first to step down if my players weren't training well or weren't united.

"But this has not been the case up until now. As far as I am concerned there are no divisions in the squad.

"I have been in the game 30 years. I am always calm and have confidence in my work and in my players. I am focusing on the next match and working well.

"I know I have always given my absolute all and will continue to do so. I am not one to back down. I take things on with my head held high. My future however is a decision for the club.

"All I can do is keep giving my best."

While Milan appear some way off achieving their target of qualifying for the Champions League by finishing in the top three, they can take a step forward in the Coppa Italia when they welcome Carpi in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

To do so they must cope with the considerable pressure being applied to them by their demanding supporters.

"The atmosphere certainly doesn't help us, but we know that pressure comes with being at Milan," Mihajlovic said.

"We now need a positive reaction. Luck hasn't been on our side lately but we won't use that as an excuse and we have to try and improve.

"We need to be more clinical and ruthless in front of goal. Physically the team are doing well, but there will be a few changes [for Roma] with the cup tie on Wednesday in mind."