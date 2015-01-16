Defoe joins Sunderland on contract until 2018

Jermain Defoe has completed his move to Sunderland from MLS outfit Toronto FC, with Jozy Altidore moving in the opposite direction.

Defoe's transfer to Sunderland had been widely reported in the British media, with it emerging on Wednesday that the striker had passed a medical at the club.

News of the deal was confirmed on Friday, with the 32-year-old agreeing terms that will keep him at the Premier League club until the end of the 2017-18 season.

The England international netted 11 times in 16 appearances for Toronto, and could be in line to make his debut against former club Tottenham when Sunderland travel to White Hart Lane on Saturday.

"I am delighted to be here and I'm looking forward to the challenge," Defoe told Sunderland's official website.

"It is a great club and I've always enjoyed coming up here and playing against Sunderland because of the stadium and the supporters.

"It is a great place to play and I’m really looking forward to it."

Defoe scored in excess of 120 Premier League goals during spells at West Ham, Spurs and Portsmouth.

Having played alongside the forward at White Hart Lane, Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet is well aware of Defoe's attacking prowess.

"I know all about his attributes and his qualities first hand and his exceptional goal-scoring record speaks for itself," he said.

"He has something different, something special. We know each other very well - he was very young when we played together and I was coming to the end of my career, so I know him from inside the pitch.

"When I returned to Spurs as a coach it was a great experience for me to work with him, so I am really looking forward to having him as my player now and for him to be part of our team.

"I would also like to thank Jozy as his begins his career at his new club. It is a fresh start for him and we wish him well."