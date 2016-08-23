Defour hoping for Belgium recall

Steven Defour is hoping to force his way back into the Belgium squad after making an impressive Premier League debut for Burnley in a 2-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Defour set up Andre Gray for Burnley's second goal at Turf Moor in front of new Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, who was watching from the stands, after completing a club-record move from Anderlecht.

Martinez spoke with Defour after the match and the 28-year-old is aiming for an international recall to add to his 46 caps after being left out of the squad since November 2015.

"It's a good thing that [Martinez] came," Defour told La Derniere Heure. "I had the chance to speak with him after the match.

"He didn't give anything away concerning his selection. It was more to do with a first contact.

"It's clear that I would like to play for the national team again.

"It's always an honour to wear the colours of your country and I'm ready if he needs me."

Defour impressed on his Premier League debut, although he could only complete 56 minutes before a knee injury forced him off, with the former Porto man happy with his impact.

"It was obviously nice to start that way," Defour said. "I could hardly have dreamed of better.

"The supporters were super and the atmosphere was fantastic. It's very different to Belgium. Here the fans support their team until the end."