Deila challenges Celtic to match Rosenborg's 13 straight titles

Celtic will wrap up their fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title with a win against Dundee on Friday but that will not be enough for manager Ronny Deila - he wants 13 in a row.

Deila, who hails from Norway, believes Celtic could match the most successful club of his homeland - Rosenborg - who won 13 straight Tippeligaen championships from 1992 to 2004.

"Everything is achievable. So that is the dream, to keep on winning, winning, winning," he told the Scotsman on Wednesday.

"And to go to the Champions League and make Scottish people proud of Celtic."

While Deila's goal may seem fanciful, the continuing financial struggles of arch-rivals Rangers, plus last season's relegation of Edinburgh's leading clubs Hearts and Hibernian, mean Celtic are by far the dominant force in Scottish football.

Rangers will need to come through the Championship play-offs to return to the Premiership next season, which would end a three-year stint outside the top flight.

Hearts have already gained automatic promotion, while Hibernian will join Rangers in the play-offs for the right to play the second-last side in the Premiership for a spot in the first division.

The last club outside the Glasgow Old Firm of Celtic and Rangers to be crowned champions of Scotland was Aberdeen in 1984-85.

Deila insisted that such a period of one-club dominance would not necessarily be bad for Scottish football.

The former Odd Grenland defender played against Rosenborg throughout the Trondheim-based club's unbelievable streak and rates their then-coach Nils Arne Eggen as an inspiration.

"It was hard for the other clubs when Rosenborg were winning their 13 titles, of course, because they were so consistent. But we were also very proud of them because they were in the Champions League for eight years in a row," Deila said.

"That was a big, big achievement. Eggen always said it wasn't about money. It was about getting the best out of your players and finding consistency in your work. He was an unbelievable coach. And someone I look up to."