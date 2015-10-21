Deila out to spoil Solskjaer return
Celtic manager Ronny Deila hopes to spoil Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's return to Molde with victory in the Europa League on Thursday.
Ronny Deila approaches Celtic's Europa League clash against Molde with caution after the Norwegian outfit re-appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager.
The former Manchester United striker agreed the terms on a second spell at the club on Wednesday after Tor Ole Skullerud was sacked in August.
His opening match back in charge sees Celtic arrive for their third fixture in Group A and Deila is determined to deny the 42-year-old a winning return.
"I know a lot about him," said Deila. "We have played against each other several times and he's a good manager.
"The club is in a good condition so I don't think he'll do something very different. They have been good. They've done well in Europe and almost made it into the Champions League.
"It's a big opportunity to get three points.
"I have pride all the time and I hate losing. Hopefully we can smile on the plane home."
