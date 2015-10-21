Deila out to spoil Solskjaer return

Ronny Deila approaches Celtic's Europa League clash against Molde with caution after the Norwegian outfit re-appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager.

The former Manchester United striker agreed the terms on a second spell at the club on Wednesday after Tor Ole Skullerud was sacked in August.

His opening match back in charge sees Celtic arrive for their third fixture in Group A and Deila is determined to deny the 42-year-old a winning return.

"I know a lot about him," said Deila. "We have played against each other several times and he's a good manager.

"The club is in a good condition so I don't think he'll do something very different. They have been good. They've done well in Europe and almost made it into the Champions League.

"It's a big opportunity to get three points.

"I have pride all the time and I hate losing. Hopefully we can smile on the plane home."