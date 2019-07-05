Liverpool defender could stay at Anfield this summer – and no bid has been received
AC Milan are yet to approach Liverpool about the potential signing of Dejan Lovren and the Anfield club are reluctant to sell, say reports.
The Croatian has been linked with a summer switch to San Siro after falling behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the defensive pecking order last season.
Sky Sports News reports that the Reds aren’t looking to sell the centre-back despite interest from Italy.
Milan are yet to make an approach for the 29-year-old and an asking price is yet to be set.
Lovren started just 11 Premier League games in 2018/19.
