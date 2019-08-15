Liverpool defender two days away from sealing Serie A move – report
Dejan Lovren’s proposed move from Liverpool to Roma could be agreed in the next 48 hours, say Italian reports.
Gazzetta dello Sport writes on Thursday that the two clubs are still locked in talks over the structure of a deal that could see the Croatian leave Anfield after five years on Merseyside.
An agreement is yet to be reached as Liverpool hold out for a €20 million transfer fee.
Roma are offering €3 million up front for an initial loan, with the obligation to make the move permanent in a year’s time set at €12 million - although this clause would be linked to how many appearances the centre-back makes.
The Giallorossi could compromise and raise the future fee to around €15 million for a deal worth around €15-18 million in total.
Lovren played 18 matches in all competitions for last season's Champions League winners Liverpool.
