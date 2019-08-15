Liverpool defender two days away from sealing Serie A move – report

Gazzetta dello Sport writes on Thursday that the two clubs are still locked in talks over the structure of a deal that could see the Croatian leave Anfield after five years on Merseyside.

An agreement is yet to be reached as Liverpool hold out for a €20 million transfer fee.

Roma are offering €3 million up front for an initial loan, with the obligation to make the move permanent in a year’s time set at €12 million - although this clause would be linked to how many appearances the centre-back makes.

The Giallorossi could compromise and raise the future fee to around €15 million for a deal worth around €15-18 million in total.

Lovren played 18 matches in all competitions for last season's Champions League winners Liverpool.

