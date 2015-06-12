Del Bosque confirms Vidal injury

After making his Spain debut in Thursday's 2-1 friendly win over Costa Rica, Aleix Vidal will likely have to wait a little longer for his second appearance after sustaining an ankle problem.

Vidal, who recently agreed a deal to join Barcelona from Sevilla, played 45 minutes on his international bow, but picked up a knock and did not reappear for the second half.

Spain face Belarus in a Euro 2016 Group C qualifier on Sunday but head coach Vicente del Bosque is likely to be without the services of versatile right-sided player Vidal.

"I think we go into that game in good condition," Del Bosque said.

"The bad note is Aleix's injury, we probably won't be able to play him unless the doctors say otherwise.

"It's something in his ankle, I think he won't be able to play. That's the only negative thing, the rest was all positive."

Del Bosque also came out in defence of Barca defender Gerard Pique, who was booed by some members of the crowd in Leon.

"I will speak about the game only, it is something that is not important and I don't want to analyse it," the coach said.

"I said last time that when a player of the national team is heckled, you're heckling the whole team, so I'm not very happy with that.

"He's a smart guy, with personality, this is not going to affect him or his performance, he played well."