Del Bosque expects selection headache for Euro 2016

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque believes he has a tough task on his hands to select a squad of 23 for Euro 2016 after a host of fringe players impressed in the win over Ukraine on Monday.

The European champions capped off their qualification with a hard-fought 1-0 win in Kiev - debutant Mario Gaspar on target while stand-in captain Cesc Fabregas missed a penalty on his 100th international appearance.

Full-back Mario was among a host of less-experienced players in the side but impressed alongside the likes of Nolito and fellow debutant Xabi Etxeita, while David de Gea proved unbeatable in goal.

It leaves Del Bosque with some tricky decisions as Spain target a third consecutive European title.

Asked about Mario and De Gea, he told reporters: "They played well but all of them did well. It is good to look at other players and ensure that they can help us.

"It will be a problem to choose just 23 players for Euro 2016, but there’s still a long way to go until then.

"We have solutions and that offers plenty of encouragement, because we have to see the options ahead of the Euros.

"The experience was a good one with all the changes we were able to make. We are happy. It is true we have had more control of the game but they had their chances, with [Andriy] Yarmolenko and [Yevhen] Konoplyanka on the counter-attack.

"Ukraine played really well. David de Gea was great - so was Thiago [Alacantara]."