Del Bosque: Spain future not in my hands

Vicente del Bosque has distanced himself from claims he will step down as Spain coach after Euro 2016, stating that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will have the final say.

In an extract from his book 'Winning and Losing: Emotional Strength' the 64-year-old, who guided Spain to the World Cup trophy in 2010 and the European Championship title in 2012, wrote he would leave his position following next year's tournament in France.

However, the former Real Madrid boss insists his future is in the hands of the RFEF.

"When I talk to the president we will solve everything. Things should not be decided on whether you win or you lose," Del Bosque said at his book launch.

"There are six months until the European Championship, I am a man of the federation and foremost I have to put myself in their hands to make the final decision."

The Spain coach also offered his opinion on Gerard Pique and Alvaro Arbeloa, who have traded barbs following a tweet from the Barcelona defender which was deemed to have mocked Real Madrid following their Copa del Rey disqualification for fielding the ineligible Denis Cheryshev.

Del Bosque admits the wounds may still be raw but does not envision the matter causing any problems for the national team.

"It's a matter from outside [the Spain camp]. It's a conflict which comes from the past," Del Bosque added.

"For us, [it is important] that it does not harm the atmosphere in the national team. I don't see a problem for us at the moment."