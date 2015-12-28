Del Piero backs Pogba to prove a worthy Juventus no. 10

Alessandro Del Piero believes Paul Pogba will prove worthy of the iconic number 10 shirt at Juventus if given time.

Frenchman Pogba was handed the jersey – previously worn by the likes of Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Del Piero himself – following the departure of Carlos Tevez to Boca Juniors in June.

Pogba has suffered a dip in form this season, supplying just two assists and scoring three goals in Serie A, but he will eventually demonstrate what is expected of a player in the famed shirt, according to Del Piero.

"I don't know [if it was right to give Pogba the number 10], but Paul is a player with a lot of talent," Del Piero told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "If we think the number 10 should be given to a player that impresses with his style of play then he is the right man.

"The number is more than just an expression of ability, it is more important than just that.

"However, Pogba will reach that level. He must be given time."

Juve have recovered from their early season struggles to sit fourth in Serie A at the turn of the year, but Del Piero believes the quality of the league has declined in recent years and he cannot foresee any rapid improvements.

"The teams are competitive among themselves which is something to be proud of," he continued. "Serie A is different from a few seasons ago. The best players no longer play there, and they won't arrive either.

"However, we still have a competitive league."