Delph: I joined City to win trophies

Fabian Delph has no regrets about signing for Manchester City, stating he joined the club to win trophies.

Delph was involved in a controversial off-season move from Aston Villa after initially expressing his desire to remain with the Midlands club.

However, the England midfielder feels no guilt about his desire to achieve silverware and remains confident of lifting trophies this season.

"City are one of the biggest clubs in the world with a great fan base," he said. "The structure of the club is there for us to compete in every competition we play in.

"I feel like there probably are a lot of eyes on the club but for the players it’s just about going out there and trying to give 100 per cent. I know hand on my heart that I’ll give 100 per cent in every game we play.

"One of the biggest reasons I’ve come here is to win trophies and looking round the dressing room and speaking to the players, they’re all confident with what we bring to the table.

"I can’t see why we can’t win a few trophies this season.

"Everyone is going in the same direction and wanting to win games with exciting play and a lot of goals. I’m really pleased to be here.

"To win a game 1-0 is to win a game but the way we’ve been doing it the last few games is exciting for the fans and for the club."

Niggling injuries blighted Delph's start to his City career but he scored against Southampton to help the club rise to the top of the Premier League.

City head to Stoke City - 12th in the table - on Saturday and Delph is expecting a tough clash at the Britannia Stadium, with Mark Hughes' side picking up form in recent weeks.

"No matter what team goes to Stoke they’ve built a fortress there so it’s going to be difficult but when you have the squad we do you go into games feeling really confident and so we hope to come out on top," he said.

"They’re really impressive and Mark Hughes is a great manager.

"He’s implemented a way of playing that means it will be difficult to go there and get the win but we go into every game feeling confident and we’re hoping for the three points."