In-demand Lindelof 'happy to stay at Benfica'

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is happy to stay at the club despite reported interest from a number of clubs, according to his agent, Hasan Cetinakaya.

The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with Manchester United and there are reports that Jose Mourinho could attempt to sign him in January to bolster his defensive options.

Cetinakaya, however, says Lindelof is relishing life at one of the continent's most prestigious clubs and is in no rush to leave.

"There's a lot of speculation, of course, and as I've said before, Victor is already playing for one of the biggest clubs in Europe," he told A Bola. "He's fighting for titles, he plays in the Champions League, and he's very happy at Benfica at the moment.

"Of course there are clubs that are aware of what he has done at Benfica. Victor has done very good things here. But we have a very good relationship with the president [Luis Filipe Vieira] and he will make a decision for Benfica."

United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic stated last month that his compatriot Lindelof would be good enough to join an elite side given his form for club and country.

"I think Victor is doing great things, he is playing good for Benfica, he gets a lot of responsibility for the national team now, he is growing," said Ibrahimovic.

"I think he's good enough for the big clubs out there. It's up to him what he wants. Whatever he chooses will be good for him.

"I know he is hot on the market so let him make the right choice, what fits him good."