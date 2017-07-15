In-demand Monaco star Mbappe makes big announcement

Kylian Mbappe made a big announcement via social media, but it left Real Madrid and Arsenal fans disappointed.

Speculation continues to mount over Mbappe's future, amid interest from Madrid, Arsenal and others in the Monaco teenager.

The 18-year-old – who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season – admitted Friday he was unsure if he will remain at Ligue 1 champions Monaco in 2017-18.

And the France international trolled fans later in the day amid transfer talk.

Grande annonce July 14, 2017

Mbappe posted a video on Twitter, with the caption 'Grande announce' – sparking frenzy among supporters on social media.

But as the video continued after a seemingly heartfelt opening, it turned out Mbappe was only showing off his new Nike boots.