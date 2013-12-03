Dembele and Sandro defend boss Villas-Boas

Villas-Boas said he was offended by certain parts of the media who 'insult my integrity, my human values, my professionalism' following their 2-2 draw to Manchester United on Sunday - with Spurs now winless in four in the Premier League, sitting ninth in the table.

But midfielders Mousa Dembele and Sandro moved to dispel the theory Villas-Boas had lost the playing group's confidence, with their 6-0 rout at Manchester City earlier in November the lowlight of their season so far.

"The manager is working hard to give everyone confidence," Dembele said.

"The Man City result was not only embarrassing for the manager but for us as well. People were laughing at us after that performance."

Sandro added the former Porto boss got along with the playing group.

"Everyone likes him," the Brazilian said. "We have to play for him and I think everyone is doing that on the pitch.

"Criticism happens to any coach if you do not win games. He knows we are here and we showed him what we are going to do. I play for him every game. And for the club."

Sandro said the communication among the Spurs side that tackled City compared to United was improved.

"We played well, we played together," he said.

"Last week was the worst week I have had in my career. I have to take this out of my mind.

"As a team we have to stay together in the bad moments and I think we are doing this. Everyone stayed together, talked and it was good."