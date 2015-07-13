Denayer agrees new City deal
Jason Denayer has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at Manchester City.
Manchester City have announced young defender Jason Denayer has signed a new five-year contract at the club.
Denayer spent 2014-15 on loan at Celtic, making 44 appearances in all competitions and winning the double of Scottish Premiership and League Cup.
The 20-year-old Belgian impressed at Celtic Park, picking up both the league and the club's Young Player of the Year awards.
His performances also earned an international debut in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Israel in March.
Denayer is due to fly out to Australia to join up with the squad for their pre-season training camp.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.