Denayer agrees new City deal

Manchester City have announced young defender Jason Denayer has signed a new five-year contract at the club.

Denayer spent 2014-15 on loan at Celtic, making 44 appearances in all competitions and winning the double of Scottish Premiership and League Cup.

The 20-year-old Belgian impressed at Celtic Park, picking up both the league and the club's Young Player of the Year awards.

His performances also earned an international debut in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Israel in March.

Denayer is due to fly out to Australia to join up with the squad for their pre-season training camp.