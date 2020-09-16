Denis Onyango: Hunt will drive Chiefs to win trophies

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango believes former Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt would ‘drive Kaizer Chiefs to win trophies’ if he is appointed as their new head coach.

The Soweto giants are on the hunt for a new coach following the sacking of Ernst Middendorp after they failed to win the 2019-20 Absa Premiership title.

Hunt has strongly been linked with Chiefs after parting ways with the Clever Boys, who sold their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Onyango believes Hunt will bring silverware to Naturena, having previously won trophies with SuperSport United and Wits.

‘He [Hunt] is a fantastic coach‚ I believe it would be a new chapter for him [if he is appointed Chiefs coach]. He will probably [be] managing a bigger team than the other few he has been managing,’ Onyango told the media.

‘But football is the same‚ the mentality remains that he will drive them to win trophies. He has won trophies with SuperSport and Wits and we know the quality that he has as a coach.

‘Going to a bigger team‚ the anticipation and what they expect from him is big. He has done it before. I believe if he is given a chance to coach Kaizer Chiefs he has the ability as a person and a coach.

‘Of course, being driven by the size of the team will be something else but good luck to him if he gets the job.

‘It’s always good to have a competitive coach like Gavin in the league. When you look at the games between Wits and Sundowns‚ it was always been competitive. He drives his players to give their best so it will be good for the league and football in general.’