Denmark, Finland suspended after Eriksen collapses on pitch

The Euro 2020 group stage clash between Denmark and Finland was suspended by Uefa due to a medical emergency after Danish star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and needed medical attention.

With the game heading towards the break goalless Inter star Eriksen collapsed to the turf when moving to receive a throw-in.

Medical staff immediately rushed to begin applying the necessary attention to Erisken as the Denmark players surrounded him to protect him from the cameras.

Uefa then announced that the game was suspended due to a medical emergency.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency.

The scenes have sent shockwaves through the footballing world as everyone unites in prayers for Eriksen.