Depay brands Giggs reprimand 'total nonsense'

Memphis Depay has branded suggestions of a reprimand by Manchester United assistant coach Ryan Giggs as "total nonsense".

The Netherlands international inspired PSV to the Eredivisie title last season but his form for United since his pre-season transfer has been inconsistent, causing his place in Louis van Gaal's starting XI to come under threat.

Former Ajax head coach Co Adriaanse described Depay as "a Peruvian flute player" for his flamboyant dress sense earlier this season and blamed his ineffective form on complacency, while some reports in England suggested Giggs had taken the 21-year-old to one side to warn him about his behaviour.

But Depay insists criticism like that of Adriaanse has been blown out of proportion and insists he has never been questioned by the Old Trafford icon.

"The funny thing is, since I came to England, I've only been out one time. One time!" he told Algemeen Dagblad. "But recently I read that Ryan Giggs has accosted me about my reputation as a 'party-boy' and stuff. It's total nonsense! Completely made up!

"Often I think: 'Just let me do this. Let me wear the clothes I want to wear.' Why is everyone making such a big deal out of that? What is this all about? Just let me. I'm also just a 21-year-old boy.

"Why should I adjust? Some people collect stamps; I like fashion, discovering nice new things. I feel good about doing that. If I were to put on what you wanted me to put on, I wouldn't be myself anymore."