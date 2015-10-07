Depay: Criticism does not affect me

Manchester United and Netherlands attacker Memphis Depay has insisted that negative comments do not affect him.

Depay has struggled for consistency this season following his move from PSV to Old Trafford.

Some below-par performances in the Premier League have led to criticism from fans and pundits alike, but Depay is determined to ignore anything that does not help him improve as a player.

"Any criticism does not affect me. I am not really thinking about it," Depay told Voetbal Inside.

"I can only work with it if criticism is constructive. I just ignore anything else. Everybody will have their own opinion about me, but that's part of life.

"I play a lot of games at Manchester and there is little time to rest. It is not easy to play two games per week. My body is still getting used to it.

"I try to make as many steps forward in my career as possible. I am right in the middle of my development. Joining United has been the right move. I am very happy here."

The 21-year-old is currently away on international duty as Netherlands try to secure a place in the playoffs for Euro 2016 and he is hopeful the Dutch can leapfrog Turkey in their section.

"Everybody is confident that Turkey will drop points in the next two games and that we will win both matches," he added.

"That is what we will be trying to achieve."

Oranje sit fourth in Group A with 10 points from eight games, trailing third-placed Turkey by two points. The Dutch meet Kazakhstan on Saturday before hosting Czech Republic three days later.