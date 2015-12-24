Depay vows to improve at Manchester United

Memphis Depay hopes Manchester United will see the best of him in the second half of the Premier League season after taking time to adapt in England.

The Netherlands international made a blistering start to his United career after switching from PSV, scoring two goals in his first three games in all competitions.

However, he has only netted another three since – a run of 20 games – as United have struggled to impress under Louis van Gaal, with the players booed off after their 2-1 home defeat to Norwich City last weekend.

Depay says it has taken him longer than he anticipated to settle into his new club, especially with the leap in quality compared to the Eredivisie.

"I want to become a star. Failure is not an option. I want to aim as high as possible. I want to become the best player in the world," he told Algemeen Dagblad.

"That's my goal and I can cope with the pressure. I am much further in my development than three or four months ago. I now have to show it on the pitch with goals and assists.

"The difference with the Eredivisie is huge. Defenders are physically incredibly strong, in great shape and never afraid. That was all new to me and I had to get used to it.

"In the Premier League, you always have to be at your best. You get forced to get the best out of yourself. Good is not good enough at United.

"It's frustrating that I have not been able to show what I can do. Because I know I can do a lot better than this. I had to get used to the Premier League and my new life in England.

"A lot of things have changed for me. Of course, you want to succeed right away, but that is not always realistic."