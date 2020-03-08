Derby vs Blackburn live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

It's another big weekend in the Championship, as the promotion race hots up.

Today, you can see Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers. The match is live on Sky Sports Red Button and begins at 3pm GMT.

See below for watching details where you are:

Use a VPN to watch a Championship live stream from outside your country

If you’re abroad for the game, your domestic on-demand services won’t work because the broadcaster knows your location based on your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to resort to illegal streams which buffer every five seconds.

Don’t worry, though. All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to circumvent such annoyances, assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course. A VPN creates a private connection between whatever device you’re using and the internet, meaning your suppliers’ service can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

1. ExpressVPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee)

FourFourTwo’s tech stablemates TechRadar love its lightning-quick connections, security you can trust, and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 plus plenty more.

It also comes with that money-back guarantee, has 24/7 support, is currently available for a 49% discount and with three months free to make your away days even more profitable than Crystal Palace’s.

2. Nord VPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee): a cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a mere £2.29 per month.

3. IPVanish (inc. seven-day money-back guarantee): slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and can be paid for every three months if required.

How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK

The Championship is broadcast on Sky Sports. Now TV is currently offering a Month Pass for £20 - this will auto-renew at £33.99 a month. (Note: games shown on Sky Sports Red Button are not available on Now TV.)

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

If you want to watch the Championship in the US, you can tune into ESPN+. You can buy subscriptions to the service for $4.99 a month.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

The only place to watch the Championship in Canada is on DAZN. You can receive the service for $20 a month.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

BeIn Sports has the rights to the Australian coverage of the Championship. You can subscribe to the channel for $19.99 a month.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Just as in Oz, BeIn Sports broadcasts the Championship in New Zealand. You can subscribe to the channel for $19.99 a month.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

You can watch matches live with Singtel's Mio Sports, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

