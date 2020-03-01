Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

How can I watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona this weekend?

Kick-off is 8pm GMT on Sunday March 1.

Don't worry if you're out of your country: our handy VPN guide has you covered with how – and exactly where – to watch this game legally...

SEE ALSO Barcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the world

Use a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo from outside your country

Dang it. If you’re out of the country for this game but have signed up to a domestic sports package, then annoyance alert: the broadcaster knows your location based on an IP address, which means you'll be blocked from viewing it. Not great if you've shelled out for the privilege of watching, in truth.

But help is at hand. Just get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get around it, assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. The VPN will make a private connection between whichever device you’re using and the internet, meaning your suppliers’ service can’t work out where you are – and all of the info is encrypted. Perfect.

There are plenty of options, and our favourites include:

1. ExpressVPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee)

FourFourTwo’s office mates TechRadar recommend this for its lightning-quick connections, trustworthy security and the fact that it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and more.

You'll also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, a 49% discount and with three months free. That's what we like to hear.

2. Nord VPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee): a cheaper option; its best package current averages at only £2.29 per month.

3. IPVanish (inc. seven-day money-back guarantee): slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and can be shelled out for every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Real Madrid live stream for UK viewers

If you’re based in the UK, good news: La Liga has finally agreed a UK TV deal with Premier Sports through to the end of 2021/22, and LaLigaTV, which shows all matches from Spain's top flight, has launched on the Premier Player OTT service, and will launch on Sky TV by January 2020.

Real Madrid's clash against Eibar will be shown live on LaLigaTV, with coverage starting at 5.30pm GMT.

According to its official website: "LaLigaTV will be made available by Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky TV and the Premier Player OTT streaming service for just £11.99 per month or £99 per year (with pricing and launch date on Virgin TV to be confirmed). Fans will also have the option to add LaLigaTV as a standalone service via Premier Sports, priced at £5.99 per month or £49 per year, once the channel is officially launched on Sky TV and the Premier Player during the coming weeks."

How to watch a Real Madrid live stream for US viewers

La Liga rights in the USA are currently held by beIN Sports and beIN Sports Espanol. But there are alternatives: namely fuboTV, Sling World Sports and Sling TV, which all come with free seven-day trials. See also: beIN SPORTS Connect, if you have an existing cable subscription.

If you’re outside the States, you'll still be able to access the above using a VPN. Scroll back up for more.

Shock! beIN Sports is the go-to place for your La Liga fix in Canada – and you can get the channel’s online service for $14.95 a month (or $164.95 for the year).

When you’re not in the country, grab a VPN deal to make sure you're not missing out.

You won’t believe this – it's beIN Sports. To stream Real Madrid games online, you’ll need yourself a Kayo Sports subscription. That costs $25 a month, but helpfully starts with a 14-day free trial.

For those instances when you aren’t in Australia, you'd better take a peek at the VPN selections above.

So you’re a cultured Kiwi with a taste for Spanish football? Good: but can we just shock you first? Only a beIN Sports subscription will do.

Online deals come out as $19.78 a month (complete with a free two-week trial), but an annual subscription is a more wallet-friendly (on average) $197.80.

Don’t forget to look at the VPN deals above so you don’t miss out if you're not at home.

OTHER GUIDES

Premier League live stream 2019/20: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund anywhere in the world

Champions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com