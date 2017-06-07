Derby sign Curtis Davies from relegated Hull City

Derby County have signed defender Curtis Davies from relegated Hull City on a two-year contract.

The Championship club confirmed on Wednesday that the 32-year-old has completed his move, with the option for his deal to be extended for a third year.

Davies becomes Gary Rowett's first signing at Derby after making 26 Premier League appearances for Hull last season.

Reports suggest Derby have met a £500,000 release clause in Davies' Hull contract that became active after their relegation to the second-tier.

"I'm very excited," Davies said to Rams TV. "I spent four years with Hull; four years that I really enjoyed through the highs and the lows.

"We have seen what Derby can do and I believe, under this manager for a full season, the squad that we have got is more than capable of promotion or at least the play-offs.

"I believe that, at my age, people start thinking that you want to wind down and look for a bit of security but that is not the case with me; if I'd have wanted that, I would have stayed at Hull.

"I wanted to come here to try and win and achieve things because ultimately, every single one of us want to play in the Premier League."