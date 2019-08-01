Derek McInnes: There’s more to come from Sam Cosgrove

Derek McInnes believes Aberdeen have “only scratched the surface” with striker Sam Cosgrove.

The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick in the Dons’ 5-0 Europa League second qualifying round clash against Georgian side Chikura Sachkhere.

That secured a 6-1 aggregate win for McInnes’ side and the Aberdeen boss was full of praise for star striker Cosgrove, who equalled Drew Jarvie’s record of scoring in four consecutive European games for the club.

“He’s in good company with Drew, equalling that record,” McInnes said. “It’s 25 goals in 32 games for him now, and that’s an incredible record.

“I’m never ever going to be able to sign a perfect player, so you’re looking at players with loads of development to come. Sam has come from way back.

“Sam is starting where he finished off last season. We’ve had enquiries and we know people are looking at him, but he’ll be with us this season and it’s important he uses that time to develop even further.

“We think we’ve only scratched the surface and there’s a lot more to come.”

Cosgrove netted the first two goals, with debutant Greg Leigh and substitute Scott Wright also finding the net before Cosgrove completed his hat-trick with 10 minutes left with a stunning 20-yard strike.

On the game itself, McInnes added: “I’m very pleased. People who weren’t at the game will maybe look at the scoreline and think that maybe our opponent wasn’t any good, but I thought they were a capable side.

“We chose our moments tonight and we not only looked a good side – and scored some quality goals – but I thought we played with a lot of intelligence.

“We started the game full of speed and the two home games have given our fans a flavour of what is to come.

“It’s credit to my players that they are able to deliver that type of performance so early in the season.

“We showed our strength, speed and quality and I couldn’t be more pleased.”