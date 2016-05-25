Deschamps 'annoyed, but not worried' by Varane's absence

Didier Deschamps has admitted that the absence of Raphael Varane at Euro 2016 is "annoying", but insists he has full confidence in the players at his disposal.

Real Madrid centre-back Varane was ruled out of the upcoming European Championship on Tuesday due to a thigh tear.

The 23-year-old's injury leaves Deschamps without two of his first-choice defenders for the tournament on home soil, with Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho excluded as he awaits the outcome of a UEFA hearing into a failed drugs test.

However, despite feeling a sense of frustration, Deschamps - who has called up Sevilla's Adil Rami as Varane's replacement - dismissed the notion that he is overly concerned on Wednesday.

"No, I'm not worried - it's annoying, obviously, because Raphael is the player who has played the most at the World Cup and after the World Cup," the France coach told a news conference.

"Yes, it's annoying, [but] after I will not be worried either. I have confidence in the players that are here. I'll try to find the best solution for me and for the team."

Deschamps, who captained France to World Cup and Euros glory in 1998 and 2000, went on to back his team to make an impact at the tournament, despite his selection problems.

"[We will be] competitive, yes. We have to maintain our ambitions," he added.

"We are here, in this competition, you and I know the players who will represent France at the Euros will not give up and start the competition by making excuses.

"Those who are there, I rely on them. We'll make sure to go as far as possible."