Deschamps calls up Zouma for France friendlies

The former Saint-Etienne man has yet to make his full senior bow for the national side but could feature in the forthcoming fixtures, which take place on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

Deschamps has opted to call up the 20-year-old due to injury concerns over defenders Loic Perrin and Eliaquim Mangala.

With the pair doubtful for the friendlies, Zouma could make his debut, having twice been an unused substitute last year in a friendly against Australia and a World Cup qualifier versus Finland.

Deschamps has already had to make amendments to his initial squad for the clashes in Rennes and Marseille, with Layvin Kurzawa replacing the injured Benoit Tremoulinas at left-back.

A fractured right hand for Blaise Matuidi also sees him replaced, with Deschamps bringing in Lyon's Maxime Gonalons.