Deschamps doesn't regret Mathieu omission

The centre-back scored the opening goal in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Sunday.

Mathieu, who has just four international caps, has started 18 times for Barca in his first season at Camp Nou after five campaigns at La Liga rivals Valencia.

France host Brazil in Paris on Thursday, before a clash with Denmark in Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Deschamps said Mathieu's goal - which came three days after the France squad was revealed - changes nothing.

"Regrets? I made some choices. If you speak about the last games, some players have played or not. Some have been good or scored," Deschamps said.

"It's the same thing at each selection. Usually, you always speak about the ones I did not choose that have been playing well. That's logical. I've made some choices. I assume everything.

"It is not a condemnation against Jeremy Mathieu. He has some experience. During a period of time he was playing much less. He had to play and played quite well.

"He's a centre-back that we are following regularly."

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema had the assist for Cristiano Ronaldo for their only goal in the El Clasico defeat, and Deschamps said he hoped the striker's form could continue.

Benzema has 13 La Liga goals in 26 appearances, and 19 in all competitions this term, while Deschamps pointed out he also has good France form - scoring seven goals in 2014, including three at the World Cup.

"He's been playing very well with us too. It is not the same players or even the same system at his club," Deschamps said of Benzema.

"The most important is for him to keep that level. The one he has been for several months, maybe several seasons.

"The difference is that we expect much more from him with the French national team. The media especially. They want him playing as a goal scorer, a finisher.

"In Madrid he scores goals, but he has Cristiano Ronaldo on his side. Ronaldo is there certainly in order to score goals.

"He doesn't have to change his football, we do not expect it."