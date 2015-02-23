Deschamps not thinking about Nasri selection

Manchester City midfielder Nasri has rarely seen eye to eye with coach Deschamps, and announced his retirement from international football in August last year after the former France skipper left him out of his squad for the World Cup.

Nasri re-opened old wounds earlier this month when he called Deschamps a "joker" and a "hypocrite" in an interview with L'Equipe.

Deschamps was asked about the rift on French radio station RMC on Monday, and indicated that Nasri no longer figures in his thinking when selecting his squad – suggesting the ex-Arsenal man's off-pitch attitude is not good enough.

"When I select players, I talk with them - I tell them what I expect of them and what I want on the field and off, of course," explained the 46-year-old.

"I had the opportunity each time to talk with him, to say what was and what was wrong - or he did not hear or did not listen. I was taking a quality player but [he] did not meet my expectations in sport.

"Apparently, he says he is happier without the France team. If a person who is an example of sincerity, frankness told me something, I wonder, [but] it is not the case [with Nasri].

"The France team continues its life rather well indeed. Will he no longer be selected as long as I am coach? I do not even ask myself today."