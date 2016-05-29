Deschamps will not consider Sakho recall
Mamadou Sakho is unlikely to be offered a recall to the France squad for Euro 2016, says Didier Deschamps.
France coach Didier Deschamps insists he has not looked into the possibility of recalling Mamadou Sakho following the expiry of his 30-day suspension over an anti-doping violation.
Sakho was handed the ban by UEFA on April 28 after it emerged he had failed a drugs test following his club's Europa League clash with Manchester United in March.
The suspension, which was subsequently extended by FIFA to include matches around the world, cost Sakho a place in France's Euro 2016 squad, as well as the chance to play in Liverpool's final eight games of the season, which included the Europa League semi-finals and final.
Despite reports on Saturday that Sakho's initial ban would not be extended, Omnisport understands that UEFA's case against the 26-year-old has not yet been dropped, with a final decision expected to be made in the coming days.
Deschamps has faced a defensive selection headache in the build-up to Euro 2016, with Raphael Varane and Jeremy Mathieu both missing out through injury.
Adil Rami and Samuel Umtiti have been called in to fill the gaps in France's 23-man squad but, when asked whether a potential Sakho return was on his radar, Deschamps said: "Seriously? No. Or I would have no respect for the players I have already selected.
"When I made my selection there was no evidence that the outcome would be positive [for Sakho], even if it requires confirmation."
France begin their Euros campaign against Romania in Paris on June 10.
