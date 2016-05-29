Deschamps will not consider Sakho recall

France coach Didier Deschamps insists he has not looked into the possibility of recalling Mamadou Sakho following the expiry of his 30-day suspension over an anti-doping violation.

Sakho was handed the ban by UEFA on April 28 after it emerged he had failed a drugs test following his club's Europa League clash with Manchester United in March.

The suspension, which was subsequently extended by FIFA to include matches around the world, cost Sakho a place in France's Euro 2016 squad, as well as the chance to play in Liverpool's final eight games of the season, which included the Europa League semi-finals and final.

Despite reports on Saturday that Sakho's initial ban would not be extended, Omnisport understands that UEFA's case against the 26-year-old has not yet been dropped, with a final decision expected to be made in the coming days.

Deschamps has faced a defensive selection headache in the build-up to Euro 2016, with Raphael Varane and Jeremy Mathieu both missing out through injury.

Adil Rami and Samuel Umtiti have been called in to fill the gaps in France's 23-man squad but, when asked whether a potential Sakho return was on his radar, Deschamps said: "Seriously? No. Or I would have no respect for the players I have already selected.

"When I made my selection there was no evidence that the outcome would be positive [for Sakho], even if it requires confirmation."

France begin their Euros campaign against Romania in Paris on June 10.