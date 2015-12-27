Deulofeu will not rule out Barcelona return

Gerard Deulofeu admits the prospect of a return to Barcelona remains firmly in the hands of the European champions.

The 21-year-old moved to Goodison Park on a permanent deal in July but Barca retain the right to buy him back for a fee of €9million after the 2015-16 season, or for €12m the following year.

Deulofeu has enjoyed fine form under Roberto Martinez this term and it was his corner which led to Tom Cleverley's last-gasp winning goal against Newcastle United on Saturday.

When asked after the match whether he would consider taking up the option to rejoin his old club, Deulofeu said: "It's Barca's decision in the future. I'm very happy at Everton. The dressing room is good and we're getting more and more confidence.

"The most important thing now is to play well with Everton every week and to help my team."

Speaking last month, Martinez said he was not worried by the terms of the deal with Barca - especially as Everton are not at risk of losing Deulofeu until at least the end of the season.

"There are certain things in the deal. They can't take him back in the winter, so they can't take him back in January. It can only be at the end of the season. It is €9m for the first year and €12m in the second year," he said.

"If they take him back they can't sell him for a season, so he has to stay in the first-team squad for a season. At the end of that if they decide to sell him we have got first rights of getting him back or we have got a big percentage of that deal.

"There is nothing we can do if they activate it. That was the deal and the only way we could access the player in the terms that we wanted. I'm delighted with the deal."