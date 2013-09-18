Di Canio tips Borini to impress for Black Cats

The 22-year-old made the last-minute switch on a loan deal from parent club Liverpool after failing to fight his way into the team last season, making just five Premier League starts.

But the one-cap Italy international striker, who became Sunderland's 14th new addition of the transfer window, has his new manager's full backing.

"Borini is a player that I have no worries about," Di Canio told the Sunderland Echo.

"We have to be honest, at the end of the transfer market we couldn't spend any more money and in Borini we were able to loan a player with the characteristics I had asked for.

"We know that we can help him develop as a player and for us, he provides us with another option.

"He was excellent at Swansea, scored regularly and we should remember that even though he is only 22 he is already in his fourth season as a professional.

"Despite all the injuries, he is already a senior Italian striker at the age of 22.

"So he has a great deal of experience for a young man but he is a strong attacker with a British quality and he loves to play in England."

After making his debut from the bench for Sunderland in their 3-1 loss against Arsenal last Saturday, Borini will be eager to make an impression against West Brom on Saturday.