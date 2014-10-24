Di Maria declared fit for Chelsea showdown

The Argentina international has been in sensational form since completing a British transfer record move to the Barclays Premier League from Real Madrid during the close season.

The winger complained of a thigh injury following Monday's 1-1 draw at West Brom and missed a training session, but he will be ready to take on the runaway leaders.

Midfielder Ander Herrera has also been given the all-clear despite a rib injury scare, but Michael Carrick is not yet fully fit.

“Ander Herrera was already fit and Di Maria said after the game that it wasn't so heavy and it's not," commented Van Gaal.

"It was only the first day he didn't train, so it's no problem.

"I'm sorry to say no other players are back, even if I let Carrick play in London for the reserves because he needs to play matches when you are five months injured.”

Van Gaal has also played down speculation that former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes could be about to sign for United after being allowed to train with the squad as he bids to return to full fitness.

“It is not a surprise because I have done it with lots of players," revealed Van Gaal.

"I have a relationship with a lot of them. I gave Ronald de Boer and Edgar Davids training possibilities in the past - Valdes is one of these players.

"Robin van Persie also. When he played for me in the Dutch squad, I allowed him to use our medical department to keep fit for the World Cup. I wasn't the manager of United at the time, so I have always done it."