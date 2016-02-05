Di Maria desperate to banish Manchester United memories

Angel Di Maria is desperate to banish the memories of his one-season stay at Manchester United and described his spell in the Premier League as a "sad experience".

The Argentina international arrived at Old Trafford among much fanfare from Real Madrid in August 2014, but the forward managed just three goals in 27 Premier League appearances having struggled to adapt to the English game.

Di Maria subsequently cut short his stay in Manchester and joined Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the season where he has become a key figure for the Ligue 1 champions.

The 27-year-old says he could have moved to the French capital earlier in his career and is loving life at the Parc des Princes.

"My time at Manchester was a sad experience," Di Maria told L'Equipe.

"Things did not go as I hoped. I was disappointed and that did not help me get over my struggles.

"To be honest, I don't even remember everything that happened and I do not want to remember it.

"I am happy at PSG and that is what matters most. I had the chance to join PSG on more than one occasion, but it never happened.

"It did not happen in 2014 due to financial reasons. It could very well have happened, but things dragged on and I feared it would not go through. So I decided to walk another path and joined Manchester United.

"But I have always had the beautiful prospect of coming here."

PSG are well on their way to retaining the domestic title having amassed a huge 24-point lead over second-placed Monaco, but Di Maria has laughed off claims Ligue 1 is a one-horse race.

"The game in England is very physical. The intensity is crazy, loads of duels and anything can happen until the final whistle. But it's similar in France," he added.

"A lot of people say Ligue 1 is not of a high quality, but this is not an easy league.

"Barcelona and Real Madrid regularly win by four goals in La Liga, but that's quite rare in Ligue 1. Even the teams lower in the table can cause you problems."