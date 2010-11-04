Diarra dealt six-match ban
PARIS - Girondins Bordeaux captain Alou Diarra has been handed a six-match ban for shoving the referee in a Ligue 1 game, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.
"The ban includes the three matches Diarra already missed following the disciplinary committee's decision to suspend him provisionally on October 21," the LFP said in a statement.
France captain Diarra, Bordeaux's holding midfielder, pushed the referee after being sent off in a 1-0 loss at Auxerre last month. He apologised immediately afterwards.
Diarra will miss the league games versus Valenciennes, Nancy and Arles-Avignon but can play for France against England at Wembley on November 17 because the ban only covers domestic games.
