Diarra hints at Real Madrid departure

The former Arsenal and Chelsea player has been linked with a return to the Premier League with either Manchester United or Spurs.

It is thought that United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is keen on bolstering his midfield options after the Red Devils stuttering start to the season.

United remain unbeaten in the league but have yet to win away from home and much has been made of their inability to hold onto leads away from Old Trafford.

Diarra told reporters at France's training camp ahead of Euro 2012 qualifiers against Romania and Luxembourg.

"I only play once every two matches. I obviously want to play more and if I am not satisfied, I will draw the conclusions,"

"I am not at Real to watch the games. I want to play," added the diminutive defensive midfielder, who joined from Portsmouth in 2009.

Spurs manager Harry Redknapp signed Diarra whilst he was in charge at Portsmouth and with Spurs hoping to challenge in the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup this season, Redknapp is keen to add strength and depth to his squad.

Redknapp stated publicly in the summer that he would like to bring Diarra to White Hart Lane but that his wages might be a stumbling block.

Diarra, 25, has played four matches, two as a substitute, in La Liga this season.

France host Romania in Group D on Saturday and Luxembourg three days later in their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.