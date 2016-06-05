Diaz questions Copa scheduling

Paraguay coach Ramon Diaz was unhappy with the scheduling of his side's clash against Costa Rica as they were held to a 0-0 draw at the Copa America Centenario.

There were few chances in the Group A clash at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Saturday.

Warm conditions made for a slow tempo, particularly in the second half, and Diaz was far from impressed with the scheduling.

"It's crazy to play at the time we played," he said.

"I would like to see a little more consideration and respect for the real protagonists, who are the players."

Despite the result, the Argentinian said he was content with his side's display in their Copa opener.

Paraguay had looked the more likely to score throughout, while Costa Rica had Kendall Waston sent off in additional time.

"We controlled the ball, but were just missing a goal," Diaz said.

"I'm satisfied. Personally, I liked the team. The players made a huge effort and a good match was played."

Paraguay's next outing is a clash against group-leaders Colombia on Tuesday.