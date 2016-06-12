Diaz resigns as Paraguay coach
Paraguay exited the Copa America Centenario at the group stage and Ramon Diaz has subsequently stepped down as coach.
Ramon Diaz has resigned from his position as Paraguay coach following their elimination from the Copa America Centenario.
A 1-0 defeat to hosts United States on Saturday ended Paraguay's chances of making it to the quarter-finals.
Following the loss in Philadelphia, Diaz took the decision to step down after just 18 months at the helm.
The 56-year-old led Paraguay to the semi-finals of the 2015 Copa America, where they were hammered 6-1 by Argentina. However, Paraguay have won only two of their 11 matches since that tournament.
Diaz leaves La Albirroja in seventh position in the CONMEBOL section of qualifying for World Cup 2018, a point adrift of an automatic place in the tournament in Russia.
Paraguay's campaign continues in September, when they will take on Chile and Uruguay.
