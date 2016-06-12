Diaz resigns as Paraguay coach

Ramon Diaz has resigned from his position as Paraguay coach following their elimination from the Copa America Centenario.

A 1-0 defeat to hosts United States on Saturday ended Paraguay's chances of making it to the quarter-finals.

Following the loss in Philadelphia, Diaz took the decision to step down after just 18 months at the helm.

The 56-year-old led Paraguay to the semi-finals of the 2015 Copa America, where they were hammered 6-1 by Argentina. However, Paraguay have won only two of their 11 matches since that tournament.

Diaz leaves La Albirroja in seventh position in the CONMEBOL section of qualifying for World Cup 2018, a point adrift of an automatic place in the tournament in Russia.

Paraguay's campaign continues in September, when they will take on Chile and Uruguay.