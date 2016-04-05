Didavi to join Wolfsburg

Daniel Didavi will leave Stuttgart for Wolfsburg on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who had an expiring deal with Stuttgart, has signed a contract until June 2021 with his new club.

"We are very happy that Daniel has opted in favour of a move to Wolfsburg," general director Klaus Allofs told the official Wolfsburg website.

"We have kept a close eye on his development over a lengthy period of time. He has developed into a key figure at Stuttgart over the past few seasons.

"He fits our profile perfectly and adds even more quality to our attacking midfield area."

The former Germany Under-21 international came through the ranks of the Stuttgart youth academy, while he also enjoyed a successful loan spell with Nurnberg in 2011-12, and was keen to take the next step in his career.

"I am fully focused on Stuttgart until the end of the season, but I have made a very deliberate choice to join Wolfsburg this summer," the attacking midfielder said.

"I am convinced that joining Wolfsburg is the right next step for me. Wolfsburg are a very ambitious club and I hope to play my part in the next few seasons."