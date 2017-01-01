Diego Costa: I was about to leave Chelsea

Diego Costa has admitted that he was close to leaving Chelsea in favour of a return to Atletico Madrid ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

The Spain international has been in superb form this season and tops the goalscoring charts with 14 goals.

He was not convinced Chelsea was still the right place for him six months ago, though, and seriously considered a return to Atletico for family reasons.

"Could I have gone in the summer? Yes, yes. I was about to leave," the 28-year-old told The Telegraph.

"I was about to but, well, I am happy here as well and that's that. Did I want to go? Yes, yes. I had the possibility to go to Atletico, because of a few things, the family, the life I have there.

"But not because of Chelsea, because, here, there is a lot of love with the supporters, with the people, so I am here very happy, I am very content.

"People love me a lot. There was one thing I wanted to change for family reasons but, well, it was not to be and I continue to be happy here. It was important too that the manager, from the very first minute, said he counted on me."