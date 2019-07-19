Three Premier League clubs interested in Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente

The 25-year-old joined the La Liga side from Real Madrid two years ago and has a €50 million release clause written into his contract.

El Mundo Deportivo believes that a host of English sides are monitoring the centre-back, although no formal bid has been received yet.

Fulham (!) and Spurs both sent representatives to watch him play in November, according to the report, following Liverpool and West Ham who had previously scouted the Spain international.

The outlet believes that bids of around €25 million could arrive from English shores, while Real Madrid have the option to buy him back for that price due to a clause in his contract.

The four-cap Llorente has designs on a place in Spain's Euro 2020 squad, having made his debut in 2016, and featured 21 times in La Liga across an injury-hit 2018/19 campaign.

Now read...

QUIZ! Can you name Liverpool's last 50 signings?

SCREAMERS 10 incredible goals wasted in meaningless friendlies

