Diego Maradona taking legal action against Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 creators

Maradona is unhappy about being an in-game ‘legend’ and claims the creators did not ask for permission to use his name or face.

He wrote on his official Facebook page: “I heard yesterday that the Japanese company Konami uses my image for its game PES 2017.

“Unfortunately, my lawyer Matias Morla will initiate the corresponding legal actions. I hope this is not another scam...”

Pro Evolution Soccer is famed – loved, even – for its lack of licenced names. Only there will you find such classic fixtures as 'Man Red' vs 'West Glamorgan City'.

Look at 'Madarona' being daft again.

