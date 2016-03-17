Dier looking to move on after Europa League exit

Eric Dier called on Tottenham to quickly focus on Sunday’s Premier League fixture with AFC Bournemouth after they were knocked out of the Europa League by Borussia Dortmund.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side failed to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit in front of their own fans, slipping to a 2-1 defeat against their Bundesliga opponents at White Hart Lane.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored both goals for Dortmund, who progress through to the last eight of the competition with a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Now Tottenham must switch their attention back to domestic matters, where they trail league leaders Leicester City by five points with eight games to go.

"It was always going to be difficult after the first leg. We needed to score early," Dier told the club’s official website.

"They're a very good side, but we feel we could have been better over the two legs. We move on to Bournemouth now.

"We will have to match them for energy and effort on Sunday and hopefully our quality will take over."