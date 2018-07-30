Digne: Playing for Barcelona was a dream

Lucas Digne posted a farewell message to Barcelona ahead of his expected transfer to Everton.

Barcelona confirmed on Sunday the full-back has been allowed to leave their California training camp to "finalise his departure" from the Spanish club.

The France international is reportedly close to moving to Goodison Park in a €25million deal, becoming Marco Silva's second signing following Richarlison's arrival from Watford.

In a social media post, Digne appeared to confirm his imminent exit as he thanked the staff, fans and players at Camp Nou.

"The last two years have been a dream of a child that I have been able to realise - I want to say thank you very much to all," Digne wrote on Instagram.

"First to the club that has given me everything since I arrived, thanks to all the physios, the staff with whom I have worked, the physical trainers, the security people, the kitchen staff, all make the club a family.

"The fans that are always next to the team and that have given me a lot of warmth for two years. The city of Barcelona that will always stay with me for what I have lived and for the people who are incredible at all times.

"And finally my colleagues who as well as being the best players in the world, are amazing people who always help you. All that to say that Barca is more than a club is an incredible family.

"A very strong hug to all and good luck for the season."